TIM HUNT

Since 1933, this classic three-story brick schoolhouse has stood at the intersection of Main Street and Lees Avenue. Originally built as École De Mazenod, 88 Main Street has housed a number of organizations including a daycare and a Montessori school.

My own connection to this building comes from sharing an artist’s studio space in the 2010s. The basement classrooms were all rented to artists and I was fortunate to be hosted by Annette Hegel and Karen Bell. The rooms were spacious with high ceilings and big windows, perfect for building the found-object sculptures I was making at the time.

The last project I completed there was painting The Mainstreeter newspaper box that now sits at the base of the Flora MacDonald Footbridge!