Art Beat
Tim Hunt explores his community outfitted with a small sketchbook, pen, and watercolour kit. In our regular feature, he shares the pages from his sketchbook and tells the stories behind his work.
TIM HUNT
Since 1933, this classic three-story brick schoolhouse has stood at the intersection of Main Street and Lees Avenue. Originally built as École De Mazenod, 88 Main Street has housed a number of organizations including a daycare and a Montessori school.
My own connection to this building comes from sharing an artist’s studio space in the 2010s. The basement classrooms were all rented to artists and I was fortunate to be hosted by Annette Hegel and Karen Bell. The rooms were spacious with high ceilings and big windows, perfect for building the found-object sculptures I was making at the time.
The last project I completed there was painting The Mainstreeter newspaper box that now sits at the base of the Flora MacDonald Footbridge!