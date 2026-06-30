Art Beat
Tim Hunt explores his community outfitted with a small sketchbook, pen, and watercolour kit. In our regular feature, he shares the pages from his sketchbook and tells the stories behind his work.
TIM HUNT
Approaching the Rideau River train bridge on a recent paddle I was reminded of a drawing from my sketchbook in 2022. The contradictions in the scene were what attracted my eye: the lazy July river surrounded by trees and wildflowers; the decay of the lonely industrial train bridge from the early 1900s; and the bustling highway 417 as a backdrop. Within this compressed depth-of-field one can pass through a portal spanning generations.
The pleasure derived from plein air sketching might be compared to a runner’s high. Starting can seem awkward and difficult, but once you are in the zone, time stands still…distractions dissolve…and a clear focus allows the senses to work in unison. Looking at this sketch now, I can still feel the summer breezes, hear the rippling water and the call of birds, and detect the sounds of distant traffic.