TIM HUNT

Approaching the Rideau River train bridge on a recent paddle I was reminded of a drawing from my sketchbook in 2022. The contradictions in the scene were what attracted my eye: the lazy July river surrounded by trees and wildflowers; the decay of the lonely industrial train bridge from the early 1900s; and the bustling highway 417 as a backdrop. Within this compressed depth-of-field one can pass through a portal spanning generations.

The pleasure derived from plein air sketching might be compared to a runner’s high. Starting can seem awkward and difficult, but once you are in the zone, time stands still…distractions dissolve…and a clear focus allows the senses to work in unison. Looking at this sketch now, I can still feel the summer breezes, hear the rippling water and the call of birds, and detect the sounds of distant traffic.



