TIM HUNT

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that we first set foot in Lady Evelyn Alternative School to enroll our eldest in kindergarten; but, stepping out of the time machine, I realize it’s been a couple of decades! Over the eight years that our two children attended, I hadn’t paid much attention to the bricks and mortar of the building. Making this sketch unlocked a trove of memories.

We were blessed with a stellar cast of dedicated teachers who guided students in self-directed learning and engaged parent-volunteers to share their own diverse interests and disciplines. There was regular involvement in the community including establishing the Children’s Garden (and painting the fence-posts), visiting hubs like the Ottawa Food Bank, and walking to Parliament Hill where the students were greeted by the late, great Paul Dewar (another Lady Evelyn Parent), and where they stood with Charlie Angus in support of Shannen’s Dream and the children of Attawapiskat.

At Lady Evelyn, we experienced a sense of family and camaraderie and the same measure of community spirit that recently warded off threats of closure, ensuring that the school continues to thrive in Old Ottawa East.