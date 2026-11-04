A stormy setback for Au Coeur

Record Canada Day rainfall overwhelms roof protection at the Deschâtelets site, forcing extensive repairs and delaying the school’s opening.

JOHN DANCE

Although Old Ottawa East escaped the worst of the record-setting July 1st storm, there was one serious consequence for the community: the torrential rain overwhelmed protective measures on the roof of the Deschâtelets Building, and newly installed fittings at the future home of Au Coeur d’Ottawa school, including much of the drywall, were wrecked and have to be removed and replaced.

The setback means that the new Au Coeur French-language Catholic elementary school will not open in January 2027 as had been targeted.

Le Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) is “working closely with the general contractor to establish a new time line to occupy the building as soon as possible, without compromising the quality or safety of the facilities,” the board’s media department informed The Mainstreeter.

“At the time of the [water] infiltration, work was underway on the building’s roof,” CECCE reports. “The protective measures installed by the contractor, including tarps, could not prevent the water infiltration. No further significant rainfall events or new water infiltration have been reported since.”

Asked about the costs that will result from the flooding, the board responded, “The CECCE is not in a position to comment on the allocation of the additional costs associated with repairing the affected areas at this time, as this matter is governed by the contractual provisions between the parties involved and the associated insurance companies.”

In just five hours, the Canada Day rainfall dropped almost 17 centimetres on some parts of the City, a “1 in 200-year event.” Ottawa’s previous rainfall record was 14 centimetres in 2017 but that storm endured more than 24 hours so that it was much less torrential.