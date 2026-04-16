A quiet powerhouse on Main Street

Saint Paul University thrives amidst great challenges

Old Ottawa East’s historic 178-year-old university is reinventing itself through innovation, accessibility and stronger ties to the surrounding community

JOHN DANCE

Throughout Ontario, post-secondary institutions are facing existential challenges, yet in the heart of Old Ottawa East, Saint Paul University (SPU) thrives.

Budgetary constraints of the provincial government, new federal immigration restrictions, and pandemic recovery constitute a triumvirate of unprecedented difficulties for colleges and universities. However, through a variety of measures, including innovative programs, new revenue sources, and infrastructure improvements, SPU’s yellow-brick campus is more vibrant and diverse than it has ever been.

The change is particularly evident with Louis Patrick Leroux who became the university’s rector – more or less the CEO – two years ago, taking over from Chantal Beauvais, who also had made transformative changes to the 178-year-old institution.

Leroux previously had a distinguished career as a professor and administrator at Montreal’s Concordia University. He was born in Cornwall, grew up in Alexandria, and initially graduated from the University of Ottawa where, amongst other things, he founded the theatre company Théâtre Catapulte that has endured.

“A prolific, award-winning author, Dr. Leroux has published more than 100 scholarly articles, chapters, industry papers and reports in both French and English,” his SPU bio notes.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to give to the community and bring the university to new heights,” Leroux told The Mainstreeter as he guided this reporter through the extensive facilities that constitute the campus. He now lives in Greystone Village and is delighted with the quick two-minute walk he has to his office.

Budgetary Challenges

Despite recent budget deficits across Ontario’s post-secondary sector, SPU’s finances are “quite solid,” says Leroux.

A key part of SPU’s success is that its enrolment has grown to 1,100, almost 40 percent more than a decade ago. The university has been able to maintain enrolment despite reduced provincial funding, an imposed tuition freeze, the pandemic, new restrictions on international students, and a less generous student loan and grant program.

Over the last six years, the provincial government froze tuition increases while providing increased grants to universities that fell well below the inflation rate. To cope with shortfalls, SPU has achieved efficiencies and created new revenue sources such as the rental of facilities to other parties.

In 2024, the French-language and Sudbury-based Collège Boréal created its new Ottawa campus in Laframboise Hall of SPU. With a $4.5 million grant from federal and provincial governments, Boréal staff and students in Ottawa now have access to modern facilities and cutting-edge equipment. The improvements include five fully-renovated classrooms; a student success centre and an accessibility office; a computer lab; a student lounge; a new administrative area; and the veterinary care technician program’s two wet labs with state-of-the-art equipment and an animal X-ray room equipped with new units.

Collège Boréal’s SPU campus now offers a variety of programs including veterinary care technician, social entrepreneurship, human resources management, fitness and health promotion, and funeral directing.

In addition to Boréal, a small campus of the Sarnia-based Lambton College has operated in Laframboise Hall. However, in the face of post-secondary challenges noted above, it will be closed at the end of the year. The combined enrolment of the two colleges at SPU is about 500 students.

The university leases out space in Laframboise Hall to a variety of non-profits such as the Association of Colleges and Universities of the Canadian Francophonie. Other new revenue comes from the rental of facilities for a wide variety of purposes including a major election polling station area for Old Ottawa East residents; film festivals; book fairs; City of Ottawa consultation sessions; and even The Mainstreeter’s Annual General Meetings.

The university also offers free access to a number of its facilities. For instance, the community association’s planning committee regularly meets in the cafeteria; many people enjoy food at Café Urban in the middle of the student meeting area; the library is open for residents to visit; and counselling services are available to OOE residents on a “pay what you can” basis. For years, SPU has provided space for a well-used community garden just to the south of Guigues Hall.

Program Growth

SPU has changed markedly from the days of it essentially being a Catholic theology college. Now the university offers a wide variety of programs and degrees, many of them focused on the changing world of the 21 st century.

For instance, Leadership, Ecology and Equity; Social Communication; Counselling, Psychotherapy and Spirituality; Conflict Studies; and Social Innovation are some of the programs offered in addition to theology-focused disciplines. Students can work towards certificate, bachelor’s, graduate diploma, master’s and doctorate levels in various programs.

One factor that makes SPU attractive is that tuition of its bachelor-level programs is about $1,000 less than that of Carleton and uOttawa. Similarly, SPU’s student residence is less expensive than those of the large universities.

Another factor that attracts students to SPU is its bilingualism: 52 percent of students study in French and 48 percent in English. About 29 percent of the student body are international students.

The small class sizes and the university’s community feel contribute to SPU’s success. As a prominently-displayed poster announces, students gave a very high satisfaction rate to the university. SPU is also Old Ottawa East’s biggest employer with about 200 employees, equally split between faculty and staff.

History

“The origin of Saint Paul University dates back to 1848, when ‘The College of Bytown’ was founded by Bishop Joseph-Eugène Guigues, Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI), who in 1856 officially entrusted the College to the OMI,” the SPU website says. In 1866, the college was elevated to university status by the Union government but it didn’t formally become the University of Ottawa until 1933.

The Oblates were present in OOE since 1885 when they built the Scholasticate of St. Joseph (where the Deschâtelets building remains). As for the university imprint, it started in 1937 with the building of Laframboise Hall at 223 Main Street in 1937, which was the seminary and housed theology and canon law. Guigues Hall was added in 1942.

In 1965, Saint Paul University became distinct from the University of Ottawa and new programs in philosophy, social communication and counselling were added. The library and additional offices were built in 1980 and the residence in 2005. Since that time, there have been numerous renovations to add to the university’s value.

One particularly noteworthy addition is the Indigenous Centre designed by the Indigenous firm Two Row Architect. “The Centre’s design is rich with features and images that celebrate Indigenous cultures,” SPU’s website says.

“The concept for the Centre lies in Saint Paul University’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, in particular those related to education and the commitment evoked by the Universities Canada’s statement that fosters renewed relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada by examining and modifying institutional approaches, policies, practices and structures,” the website notes.

“First and foremost, the Indigenous Centre is a safe and supportive space for Indigenous staff and students at Saint Paul University. The Centre’s team is on hand to support Indigenous students in their academic, personal, professional and spiritual endeavours.”

Open to all, the Centre has an Elders’ lodge and remarkable Indigenous art including a “low-relief representation of the watershed of the Ottawa River, the traditional territory of the Anishinabeg Algonquin people.”

In addition to the centre itself, SPU will be creating a healing garden in the space between the major buildings of the university and adjacent to the Centre and the central student area.

The Facilities

The open doors of SPU allow residents to visit the varied facilities of the campus. With Rector Leroux acting as tour guide, this reporter had a chance to visit the very functional and welcoming spaces within Laframboise and Guigues Halls.

Walking around gives the perception of friendly and directed activity within a focused community pursuing knowledge and community-building. The Rector could hardly go a few steps without a faculty or staff member wanting to talk with him.

Highlights included the De Mazenod Chapel – a spacious, beautiful, light-filled chapel used for regular services and such events as graduation ceremonies; the acoustically superb and most comfortable amphitheatre accommodating almost 200 people; the glorious stairway/hall of Guigues Hall; the Indigenous Centre; the Student Success Hub; and the bright and large classrooms and multipurpose rooms.

Over the last decade, SPU has made major improvements to the campus’s landscaping. As part of Main Street reconstruction a decade ago, SPU provided space for the striking three-panelled public art installation entitled “Main2” and its plaza.

Simultaneously, the university re-landscaped the Main Street frontage, planting many new trees and adding benches and picnic tables. The university also provided land for wider sidewalks on the east side of Main Street.

SPU launched a tree-planting program –la Forêt de la Francophonie – to create “a living space designed to celebrate the memory, solidarity, and future of Ontario’s Francophone community.” And, addressing a chronic lack of flags along Main Street, three flag poles were installed last year and they proudly fly the Canadian, Ontario and Franco-Ontarian flags.

The Future

This past summer, the City of Ottawa “up-zoned” much of the SPU campus to allow nine-storeys. This stoked concerns that the university might sell-off some of their lands, given their increased potential and value. Indeed, the university’s property includes the large vacant area immediately to the south of the Grande Allée.

“We do not intend to put up a condo tower,” says Leroux. As for the development of the university’s vacant land, he says, “That will not happen on my watch. This land is too important for our future growth.”

However, the university will continue to improve the facilities it has, including, some day, the vacant nuns’ residence just to the east of the Mauril-Bélanger Social Innovation Workshop – also known as the Atelier – on Clegg Street.

As for the university’s programs, they will continue to evolve and “foster mutual understanding between believers of all traditions and non-believers, as well as between cultures.” Recently, the university created the podcast “In Context,” where, says the website, “we bring society into focus through meaningful conversations,” an effort that is readily available on YouTube and will continue.

“At Saint Paul University, we offer much more than an education recognized in the labour market. We offer an environment for self-discovery and self-fulfillment, an environment for exploration and reflection, an environment that empowers our university community to make a positive impact in society,” noted Leroux when he became rector two years ago.