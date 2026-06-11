417 Bridge Replacement and Ballantyne Park

Although the scheduling of the 417 bridge replacement project remains vague, the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario has confirmed that the 417 Rideau Canal bridge replacement will be the first of the four “downtown” bridges to be replaced.

The Canal bridge is by far the most difficult and costly bridge to replace because of its length and the fact that it straddles two parkways and the Canal itself. The three other downtown bridges are over Main, Elgin and Metcalfe streets

“A heritage evaluation that is underway for the former gas station at 60 Main Street indicates that this property has local heritage significance, resulting in any future plans for the site and its structures being subject to a heritage impact assessment,” the MTO reports. “No decisions on the buildings will be made until this process is completed.”

This is potentially good news because there had been reports that MTO had sought a demolition permit for the old Shell station across from Old Town Hall.

Meanwhile Ballantyne Park has been reinstated as a park after being used as a staging area for the GMH project. Over the last few years, the park has lost a number of its large trees and the remaining ones may again be threatened when the bridge replacement project takes over the park for its staging area.

Impact of speed camera removal

Some motorists may have more money in their pockets and have had quicker trips, but other impacts of Premier Doug Ford’s removal of the speed cameras have been less appreciated by many.

Old Ottawa East had only the speed camera on Main Street by Immaculata but there were several others in adjacent communities. According to a City study, due to the loss of automated speed enforcement (ASE) revenues this year, the 2026 road safety action plan program’s capital funding will be reduced to $7.5 million.

Of greater consequence, the Ford decision has resulted in reduced compliance with posted speed limits. And of particular note, “High‑end speeding has increased at former ASE sites,” a recent City study notes.

E-Vehicle use of Canal pathways

The National Capital Commission says that existing enforcement regulations on multi-use pathways will remain in effect for this year’s cycling season. The increased use of single-person e-vehicles is of concern to slower-moving, vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

The NCC permits pathway usage for “e-assist” bikes which primarily rely on pedalling. Other e-vehicles are not permitted. However, there is little enforcement of the regulations. Last year on all of the NCC pathways, conservation officers issued three violation notices and 13 written warnings for electric scooters on trails and bike paths.

In an effort to improve safety, the NCC has separated pedestrian and “wheeled” lanes on the multi-use pathways but this is difficult where there is little room to accommodate such separation.

The pathways along the Canal are particularly narrow so it’s not feasible to create separate pedestrian and wheeled pathways. This reality has led to the plan to create bike lanes on the Colonel By and Queen Elizabeth roadways. The current plan is that the lane on the Colonel By roadway would be southbound while the one on Queen Elizabeth Driveway would be northbound.

Main/Greenfield traffic improvement

This month changes will be made at the corner of Main Street and Greenfield Avenue so that northbound Main traffic will have an advance green right-turn arrow at the same time that westbound Greenfield traffic has an advance green left-turn arrow, as explained by Councillor Shawn Menard at a recent community association meeting.

This measure is being taken to address the problem of “no-right-turn-on red” for northbound Main traffic, something that has resulted in considerable backed-up northbound traffic on Main Street with some of it then detouring along Harvey and Concord North.

To facilitate the change, some adjustments will be made to the “island” at the corner. And, finally, the coverings on the new bike signals will soon be removed.

A new flex-post has been added at the southwest corner of Main and Hawthorne, however, the permanent bollard right at the corner still has not been replaced and a temporary pylon remains.

The OOECA transportation committee is compiling a list of traffic improvements needed throughout the community and they intend to work with the councillor’s office to determine priorities. One of the identified needs is flex-posts for the bike lanes on Pretoria Bridge. In May, the lane painting was re-applied to Pretoria Bridge, a much-needed measure given the reconfiguration of the lanes during the Greenfield, Main, Hawthorne project.









Ladder for Springhurst Park dock?

The Old Ottawa East Community Association has requested that the City install a safety ladder on the public dock located at Springhurst Park along the Rideau River.

“This dock, installed and maintained by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, is widely used by residents, including families with young children,” says OOECA. “A significant safety concern has been consistently raised by community members: in the event that a child or adult—particularly a non-swimmer—falls into the water, there is currently no practical means of climbing back onto the dock. Due to the dock’s elevation above the waterline, self-rescue is extremely difficult, if not impossible, for many individuals.”

Parks Canada has installed safety ladders on its paddling docks on the Rideau Canal including the one at Clegg Street and community association members see this as evidence of the need for them.

Brantwood Park issues

As a result of City staff needing access to the Rideau River, they have launched boats just to the south of the dock location in Brantwood Park. These boats assist with the Rideau River flood control program. Some damage to the shoreline resulted from the launches but City staff will be restoring the shoreline.

“All motorized vehicles should only be accessing the roadway and parking lot portions of the park unless specifically permitted to enter the parkland area,” the City says. “While there are no regulations limiting who can use this facility, commercial enterprises require authorization and a permit from the City to operate in Brantwood Park.”

In related news, the City has plans to make accessibility improvements to the access pathway leading to the Brantwood dock, but there are no firm timelines as of yet. Also, the wading pool has been repaired and will be painted prior to opening for the season, by late June.





OOECA to unveil new bylaws

Proposed new bylaws for the Old Ottawa East Community Association (OOECA) will be considered by community association members at a special general meeting scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25 at St Paul University in room SGM-1130, which is immediately to the left after one enters the Hazel Street entrance.

The existing constitution and bylaws need to be replaced with bylaws that comply with the Ontario Not-for-Profit Corporations Act which came into force five years ago. The Act requires such changes as allowing only individuals – not, as has been the case, “households” – as members. Another example is the requirement that the association must collect contact information (at a minimum an email address) for each member.

The updating of the bylaws has also provided an opportunity to propose the updating of certain provisions such as spending limits and improving the association’s governance. The proposed bylaws will be available on the OOECA website June 11 and members may suggest amendments in advance of the meeting and at the meeting itself.





Cash-in-lieu of parkland audit results

The impact of a recent audit of the City’s “cash-in-lieu of parkland” program on Old Ottawa East is not clear. The program is funded by developers who are not providing actual land for new parkland but instead are paying into a fund that will create new parks or improve existing parks. Each city ward’s share of the fund is proportional to its share of new development.

In recent years, CLP has provided $196,500 for Grande Allée Park, $325,000 for Springhurst Park improvements and $445,000 for the Brantwood tennis courts. Earmarked OOE funds for upcoming projects are: $347,000 for Forecourt Park and $3 million for the new community centre. In previous years, such things as the Rideau River docks have been funded from the CLP program.

Forecourt Park: delayed consultation

The April issue of The Mainstreeter reported that community consultation on the new Forecourt Park in front of the Deschâtelets Building would occur in June but it has been delayed.

When asked about the delay, Dan Chenier, general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services responded, “Details for the public engagement session will be posted on Engage Ottawa and communicated with residents through regular channels. The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will be encouraged to participate in the consultation strategy for Forecourt Park and will be provided the opportunity to review and comment on the design as the park development process evolves. A park development budget is currently being determined and will be refined through the design process.”









Riverdale Avenue consultation also delayed

The consultation for the Riverdale redesign as a complete street also has been delayed and is now scheduled for later on this year rather than in June as had been reported in The Mainstreeter.

The project will enhance the corridor as a complete street, supporting safer travel for pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and drivers, while connecting to planned cycling routes and protected intersections in the area.

Staff continue to refine the functional design for the project based on feedback received during the first round of public consultation, with additional time needed to incorporate technical review and community input.