Is Lansdowne 2.0 perfect? Far from it – but it’s too late to turn back now

JENNIFER DREW



I share this opinion with apprehension, given the acrimonious vitriol surrounding the Lansdowne 2.0 development. Still, constructive engagement is essential if we want civic discussions to lead to practical, mutually agreeable solutions.

Full disclosure: my mother’s family has lived in Old Ottawa East for more than a century, and my affinity for Lansdowne Park is rooted in generations of family memories. When my husband and I bought our home 28 years ago, we were excited to see the urban core beginning to grow around us. Today, we are Lansdowne Park super users, holding season seats to 4 professional sports franchises, including the Ottawa Charge. We frequently attend events, markets, shops, and restaurants and have seen firsthand how transformative the site has been. Lansdowne is truly part of our daily lives, situated in the heart of our community, where it has stood for over 150 years. The Flora Bridge has strengthened that connection for those of us in Old Ottawa East. Lansdowne is unquestionably better today than it was before, and the proposed changes will make it better still.

Despite that progress, Lansdowne’s aging sports infrastructure is now more state-of-the-ark than state-of-the-art. Its deterioration limits Ottawa’s ability to compete for major sporting events. As Darrell Cox of the Glebe BIA has noted, the City has already lost bids for franchises and international competitions because of outdated facilities. Ottawa Tourism estimates that the 2024 World Curling Championships, the Pacific Four Rugby Series, and the Volleyball Nations League contributed a combined $19M to the local economy. Without modernization, Ottawa will continue losing opportunities that bring visitors, revenue, and visibility to the city.

Urban revitalization is essential to building healthy neighbourhoods. Lansdowne 1.0 transformed a derelict site into a dynamic urban hub that attracts residents from across Ottawa. As the Lansdowne 2.0 development advances, adjacent communities and the City must work collaboratively to refine design details and develop realistic solutions for tower height, transportation, and parking. Constructive engagement will ensure the project meets community needs while supporting long-term sustainability.

The financial agreement between the City and OSEG has faced intense scrutiny, compounded by confusing communication from City Hall. In his November “Householder,” Councillor Allan Hubley offered a clear explanation: the City’s long-term investment in Lansdowne 2.0 amounts to $4.3M annually—less than the cost of operating a community recreation centre. By contrast, doing nothing and simply maintaining the deteriorating infrastructure would cost more than $8M annually. The choice is not between spending and not spending; it is between an investment that generates economic return and escalating costs that deliver nothing.

PWHL fans aspire to see the Ottawa Charge’s fanbase grow to rival that of the Senators, eventually necessitating an NHL-sized facility. That is a challenge for the future. For now, the priority is ensuring the team has a modern, viable arena to call home. I remain hopeful that the PWHL will find a long-term path forward with the City, potentially supported by investment from the league’s billionaire owner.

The broader economic case is equally compelling. According to the Glebe BIA, the Ottawa Board of Trade, and Ottawa Tourism, a revitalized Lansdowne is expected to generate nearly $1B in capital investment, create more than 4,000 permanent full-time jobs, and contribute $89M annually in visitor spending once fully operational.

The situation at 24 Sussex is a cautionary tale illustrating the consequences of delay and indecision. Problems ignored become exponentially more costly and eventually insurmountable. Continuing to maintain Lansdowne’s deteriorating infrastructure will waste millions and burden future taxpayers. Embracing modernization, guided by collaboration and community engagement, is the responsible path forward.

With the Christmas Market underway, I look forward to meeting neighbours over a hot cocoa by the fire at a Lansdowne that continues to grow, evolve, and enrich our city.