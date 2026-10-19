Imagine Ottawa without the National Capital Commission

A stroll along the Rideau Canal shows the many steps the NCC has taken to transform the Capital

JOHN DANCE

Imagine what Ottawa-Gatineau and the Old Ottawa East (OOE) community would be like if there was no National Capital Commission (NCC or the Commission).

The many improvements implemented by the Commission over the last 10 years have greatly enhanced the beauty and the livability of Ottawa and its constituent communities, including OOE.

A simple stroll along the Rideau Canal reveals a great array of new NCC features that make life that much more pleasant in the heart of the capital.

Trees, Lights, Walls

Over the last few months, many trees have been planted along Colonel By Drive (CBD). The NCC has planted entire new woods in certain sections with more trees to come in future years. Who knows – our side of the Canal may someday be as “canopied” as the Glebe’s side.

And then there are the new lights along the Canal roadways and pathways. Sure, it took a long time to have the system replaced but the end result is vastly better than what was there before. For a start, there are many more lights. Secondly, the original style has been maintained in areas where the NCC previously had lights and, in the previously unlit stretches, there are now energy efficient lights that don’t spill light into the sky.

Another recently completed project is the retaining wall between Echo Drive and Colonel By on both sides of Bank Street. And a couple of years ago, the stretch of wall by the “stone steps” at Riverdale-Echo-Avenue Road was rebuilt in the same new “armour stone” style with massive “stones” that look as though they’ll last forever.

After the wall work was completed, the NCC relandscaped the area above the walls so that there is now a naturalized buffer along much of Echo Drive.

Patterson Creek and Skateway

Just across the Canal, the Patterson Creek bridge of Queen Elizabeth Driveway has been totally rebuilt for its second century. The heritage structure was widened so that the pathway is safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

While talking about Patterson Creek, the NCC’s creation of a bistro there has been a welcomed effort to increase animation of the Canal and make a pleasant place to grab a bite and sip a drink. Similarly, the Muskoka chairs and swings installed along the Canal have provided great locations for pathway users to take a break

Then there is the ever-improving maintenance of the Rideau Skateway, Ottawa’s stellar winter venue. Despite the increasing challenges of climate change, the NCC continues to figure out ways to improve the Skateway. Long gone are the many pumping holes that used to dot the length of the centre of the skating surface. And let’s not forget the remarkable Skateway shelters – a great improvement over the old ATCO trailers. The shelters were brilliantly designed by OOE architect Anthony Leaning and his colleagues.

Swimming and Kìwekì

Although not in OOE’s front yard, there are a number of other recent NCC initiatives that are also of considerable benefit to local residents. For example, the swimming docks at Dow’s Lake and at the foot of the Rideau Canal flight of locks are a most welcomed and convenient addition to our hot summers. Similarly, the total rebuilding of Nepean Point to become Kìwekì Point – between the National Gallery and Major’s Hill Park – provides a glorious location for enjoying views of the Ottawa River and the Parliament Buildings.

The new footbridge connecting Kìwekì Point and Major’s Hill Park is also a delight. The list of valuable NCC improvements goes on and on, including safe pedestrian crossings of the Canal pathways and linkage of the CBD pathway to Mackenzie Avenue, and support of ski trails – like the Rideau Winter Trail – on NCC property.

Yes, there are detractors who say the Skateway shelters were too expensive; the workmanship on the rebuilt Patterson Creek Bridge is lacking; Canal Woods should not be sold for housing; the Canal parkways should not be 40 km/h; the need for safer canal pathways particularly between Bank and Clegg streets; the better use and care of the extensive commission properties along the Rideau River south of Vincent Massey Park, and so on.

But, regardless of specific complaints, the overall impact of the National Capital Commission has been enormously beneficial to local residents and Canadians in general.

Rather than having an imperial-like capital such as Washington, we have ever-improving facilities to enjoy our waterways and views and to simply be healthy. Thanks, NCC.