Giving, receiving, belonging: The Buy Nothing spirit in Old Ottawa East

DIANNE WING

Sorel boots, roof-top mounted bicycle carrier, mint green hoodie, kitchen calculator, utility sink with faucet, books, large globe ice-cube maker, wooden kitchen canisters, doll seat, projector, paint-by-number kits, candles, Bunnykins plates, red tablecloth, garden tools, vintage sewing machine. Look on Buy Nothing Old Ottawa East any day and you will find a jumbled treasury of things like these. And more importantly you will also find connections and a sense of community.

The Buy Nothing project originated in Bainbridge Island, Washington in 2013 and has spread to over 30 countries. The concept is simple. It is a Facebook group devoted to buy nothing, give freely and share creatively.

Brenda Duke moved to Old Ottawa East twelve years ago. She liked the idea of living on a quiet street while still in the middle of everything. She had always lived downtown so it seemed the perfect place to raise a family. At that time, Buy Nothing Ottawa comprised a larger geographical area including all of downtown. In 2018, three new Buy Nothing groups sprouted; The Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Old Ottawa East. Hyperlocal is the magic for a Buy Nothing group and Duke took on the role of administrator for Old Ottawa East. She explains that “we started with four hundred members and are now close to two thousand with no plans to sprout.”

It was through Buy Nothing that Brenda Duke met Sherri Macki. “I think that the first time I met Sherri in person, I was actually looking for dandelions that weren’t sprayed by chemicals so that we could make sandlot flower pancakes with the kids, when we really got into foraging during Covid. She let me pick them off her lawn and we just clicked.” Macki recalls an exchange of Pokémon cards as part of their early connection.

For Macki it was the accidental discovery of a charming Hansel and Gretel house that drew her to Old Ottawa East twenty-five years ago. Being involved in one’s community is important to her and her family. Her son Ben joined the many volunteers who deliver The Mainstreeter back when he was in high school and he continues to do so today. Volunteering is a part of Macki’s life, so it was natural for her to offer to help Duke administer Buy Nothing and she admits it is her favourite volunteer activity.

As moderators, it is the job of Duke and Macki to flag any problems. Buy Nothing is not a place for sharing recommendations. Beyond expressing interest in something being gifted, members are not to correspond with the gifter until they have been chosen as the recipient. Exchange arrangements are made by direct message. Some gifters do a draw to choose the recipient and others make the choice based on the reason for their interest in the gift. Buy Nothing asks that the recipients pick up their gifts in a timely manner. It is a nice courtesy to let them know when the gift has been picked up. Some members even do curbside alerts when something intriguing appears for free on the sidewalk!

Buy Nothing is an endless source of stories. Macki treasures a milk glass vase she was gifted that reminds her of her Aunt in Alberta who was a collector. The vase survived when the gifter’s English grandmother missed the Titanic crossing in 1912 and sailed on a later ship to Canada. Many gifts come with intriguing histories. Macki plans to reinstate Thankful Thursdays at some point, where stories of Buy Nothing gratefulness can be shared. She cited an example of the poppy blouse that was gifted to someone working at The Canadian War Museum just in time for Remembrance Day! Everyone has something to give. Gifts could include a service such as offering a neighbour a ride or help in the garden. One member enjoys baking and offers cookies now and then.

“Lots of newcomers have found the group to be a welcoming space to start their new life in Canada. Many folks have moved into the neighbourhood with the idea of downsizing in their retirement years and enjoy being able to give locally when they need to make space at home. The project makes a neighbourhood feel smaller and more friendly. There is a familiarity formed when you know someone’s name because they leant you a snowblower in a pinch,” Duke explains. “It really reinforced my understanding of community.”

During the holiday season, gift giving is front of mind. Five golden rings, four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves or a partridge in a pear tree? Who knows what you might find on Buy Nothing – or what you might have to give. And even if we don’t plan to buy nothing we can start with a little creative sharing. It’s a beautiful way to build community.