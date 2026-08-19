From finish line to quilt rack – every shirt tell a story

One Old Ottawa East runner transforms decades of race T-shirts into quilts that celebrate personal milestones, cherished memories and a lifelong love of running.

LOUISE RACHLIS

It’s the classic slogan – my parents went to Florida and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.

But when I began running about 30 years ago, it was indeed all about the shirt you got for participating in a race. They weren’t lousy – they were a badge of honour. Even though many didn’t even include the year or the city the race took place in, you earned your shirt.

Serious runners followed the in-the-know runners’ code – don’t wear the shirt until you’re done the race and never wear a shirt from a race you haven’t done.

Once, when I was proudly wearing my sprint triathlon T-shirt in a pool locker room, a woman asked me, “Is your grandchild a triathlete?” As if I would wear a shirt from someone else’s race!

A woman in my exercise class, who wasn’t a runner, surprised me by apologizing for wearing a race shirt in class that she’d bought at a thrift shop. She was aware of the unwritten code. I assured her I wouldn’t shame her.

As I ran more and more races, my treasured T-shirts began to pile up. They were a reminder of what I’d accomplished since taking up running around my 50th birthday – two marathons a year for 20 years, plus innumerable shorter races in between.

I didn’t want to donate them to a thrift shop, but they were edging out everything else in the closet.

I saw companies on the web offering to make quilts out of running shirts, but I decided to go the DIY route. Ten years ago, I approached a friend whose quilting group made quilts as a charity project and took the occasional commission to help purchase supplies.

Under their guidance, I began by digging into the overflowing box of T-shirts I’d brought to their quilting room.

In my first session, the quilters taught me how to use a rotary cutter like a pizza cutter to remove a square with the race logo or text and, because I’m left-handed, to turn around the blade. I filled a clear garbage bag with shirts that had their middle cut out, and my small pile of squares and rectangles with their printed running logos grew. The quilters turned the unneeded T-shirt pieces into neckerchiefs for dogs.

The following week, it was time to finish cutting up all the shirts and assemble them into the shape of a quilt on a big table.

It was a much bigger project than I’d envisioned: ironing on backing, arranging pieces in order, sewing them together, layering and temporarily securing the layers together or “sandwiching,” quilting and binding, stitching by hand, stitching on machine. I needed a lot of help. With weekly sessions under the supervision of the quilting group, it took a couple of months to finish.

But I was so delighted with the result that I scooped up my remaining race T-shirts the following year and created a second quilt at the same place.

Now, whenever I look at the T-shirt quilts on my quilt rack, I relive my earlier races. When my two grandchildren visit, I have a quilt to put out on the sleeping cots for each of them.

Of course, with my old T-shirts disembowelled, I can’t wear them any more. And now that I prefer taking the green option at races – no shirt, no medal (I’ve also got too many of those stacked in shoe boxes in my closet) – they aren’t being replaced with any new race shirts.

But these are different times. Many races encourage participants to wear their T-shirt as they’re running, ideal for selfies and marketing.

Fortunately, as I run less, I volunteer more – and volunteer organizations do provide shirts.

I wear last year’s hot-pink Ironman volunteer T-shirt to exercise classes with pride, and I’ve signed up to be a food distribution volunteer for the Ottawa Ironman in August. I’ll add that shirt to this year’s collection that includes Canadian Tulip Festival volunteer, and Ottawa Race Weekend volunteer.

I don’t have enough for a quilt, but I have a different volunteer shirt for each 7 a.m. exercise class five days a week.

No apologies, I’ve earned them.