Café Qui Pense



PHIL LEGAULT

The Mainstreeter recently undertook a different approach to reporting on businesses in Old Ottawa East.

When visiting Café Qui Pense one morning, we were met by owner Gabriel Houle who took us through all the steps that he and his team go through to open their doors and serve up excellent hot and cold drinks and a variety of pastries.

Café Qui Pense has the right ingredients for success – locally roasted fair trade organic coffee, homemade pastries made on the premises, excellent location and a personable and expert team to serve you.

Houle was insistent that his team needed to be passionate about preparing the perfect cup of coffee and baking the fresh daily pastries of scones and muffins.

“During job interviews I ask a lot of questions about food. Some of the candidates are really impressive,” added Houle. “I had a 19-year-old tell me she was interested in making eclairs. It was, like ‘wow,’ you could see the passion. I ask them what’s the best food they’ve ever had, and many other questions to get a feel for them.”

With the welcome mat coming out at 8:00 am seven days a week, Houle and barista Sabrina are there much earlier to prepare freshly made pastries for their patrons.

“The recipes for the scones and muffins, they’re my own,” notes Houle. “Whichever barista is opening the café they will prepare the pastries to have them fresh when we open.”

Sabrina, one of three to four baristas/bakers working one of two shifts every day, loves her roles. After coming back to the counter with a pan of mango scones just out of the oven, she prepares to make her first coffee of the day. “My favourite coffee to make is a latte.”

The warm and charming atmosphere that Houle and his team have nurtured over the years brings in regular coffee and pastry aficionados.

Not long after the door was unlocked, a local naturopath/massage therapist comes in for his chosen drink. A gentleman sits with his coffee, pastry and two shelties, and a lovely woman comes in for her take-out coffee and inquires about a former barista, Miriam, on pregnancy leave.

It’s no surprise that Café Qui Pense attracts many new customers, including a former volunteer of The Mainstreeter, now living in Europe, who was back in Ottawa visiting.

At the heart of the café’s success is the cup of coffee, made to order. “You start with measuring the grinded coffee beans – (dispensing for) 4.7 seconds gives you between 14 and 18 grams for a double shot,” says Houle. He then placed the ground beans in the espresso machine for about 30 seconds for 2 ounces of coffee. “And then you see a nice marble design.”

You top it off with frothed milk. “The trick to making latte art is to add the air at the start of your frothing process.” Another perfect cup of coffee ready to serve.

Café Qui Pense opened its doors in June 2013, after renting the space in January. “All this I did myself,” said Houle, pointing to the woodwork. “But come May, my wife, Mika who owns and operates Three Trees, told me that I’ve taken enough time, it’s time to open the café.”

As for the name of the café, Houle reflects. “It has to do with ideas that were exchanged in coffee shops back in the 1700s – things were really changing then. Also, because it’s in French, “café” means the drink itself not just the space. The drink that helps you come up with ideas and exchange new ideas.”

Café Qui Pense – an idea and a passion that Houle has brought to life for Old Ottawa East.

If you would like The Mainstreeter to take a behind the scenes look at your local business, please send a note to editor@mainstreeter.ca.