Reviewer Quinn Abugov samples Aztec Tacos in Vanier, leaves fully satisfied!

QUINN ABUGOV

On a quiet Monday night, my dining partner and I stopped in at Aztec Tacos, a small family-owned restaurant on Montreal Road between North River Road and the Vanier Parkway. Nestled among a strip of Latin restaurants and grocers, it was noticeably busy for a weeknight, buzzing with diners eating in and a steady stream of takeout orders.

Aztec Tacos opened in 2021, right in the middle of the pandemic, and really found its footing as life in Ottawa began to normalize again. That sense of momentum was clear in the room, which felt lively, confident, and well loved by the neighbourhood.

Inside, the restaurant is bright and colourful, offering a welcome escape from a chilly, wet mid April evening. Splashes of yellow, pink, and blue cover the walls, alongside signage and decorations from Mexico that make it feel as close to a southern getaway as you will get in Vanier.

We began with the Azteca soup, a rich tomato-based broth filled with tortilla crisps, tofu, and avocado. It was a comforting and flavourful start to the meal, warming us right through and setting the tone for what was to come.

We then split the quesabirria tacos, which were indulgent, rich, meaty, and packed with cheese, with the consommé adding the perfect element for dipping. From there we explored more of the taco menu. My guest ordered lengua, or beef tongue, which he found good but not great, and suadero, or Mexican brisket, which he enjoyed more. I ordered the pastor tacos, marinated pork with pineapple, which were bright, juicy, and so good that my dining partner ordered one for himself, and I may have indulged in a second as well. I also tried the beef barbacoa, very tasty if a touch salty for my liking.

Service was fast, friendly, and helpful throughout, and the salsa tray with green chile salsa, fiery red salsa, cilantro, red onion, and lime was a welcome addition. We washed everything down with cold Mexican Coca Cola, the perfect companion to a great meal. If you are in the area, or simply looking for high quality, authentic, no fuss Mexican food, Aztec Tacos is well worth a visit.