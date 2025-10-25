The fresh taste of Japan is a welcome addition…

A new Ramen spot ignites the Lees Avenue dining scene

The Mainstreeter’s restaurant reviewer was pleasantly surprised by the tasty fare and the top-flight service experienced on a recent visit to Taki Ramen

QUINN ABUGOV

Tucked in at 170 Lees Avenue in Old Ottawa East, Taki Ramen is a welcome new addition to the neighbourhood’s culinary scene. Opening earlier this year in the space previously occupied by a Chinese takeaway, the restaurant has already made a strong impression. My dining partner and I visited on a Monday evening in mid-September, and from the moment we walked in, we were warmly welcomed by owner Yiming Chen, setting the tone for what would be an exceptional dining experience.

The interior of Taki Ramen is both inviting and thoughtfully designed. Wood framing accents the space, creating a warm, clean, and stylish ambience. The lighting strikes the perfect balance – bright enough to feel lively, yet soft enough to be cozy. The restaurant seats roughly 25 – 30 guests, and despite being a Monday, it was buzzing with activity – a promising sign for the future of this new venture.

Service at Taki Ramen was exemplary. The staff were attentive, knowledgeable, and genuinely friendly. Yiming Chen personally welcomed us, offered to order our drinks, and suggested we try one of the Japanese beers on the menu. We both opted for an Orion lager, a first-time experience for us. Light, crisp, and served cold, this lager brewed in Okinawa paired perfectly with the meal that followed.

Our server offered several recommendations, and we ultimately chose three main dishes and two appetizers. First up were the Takoyaki octopus balls, rich with bold, deep flavour, accompanied by a Bonita flake topping, and both a mayonnaise-based sauce and an oyster sauce. This dish is ideal for seafood lovers but it may not suit those sensitive to strong, fish-forward flavours. Next, we sampled the Gyoza dumplings, which always serve for me as a benchmark or litmus test for any Japanese restaurant. Cooked to perfection, they had a delightful texture and flavour, complemented beautifully by the soy-based dipping sauce.

For the mains, we started with the restaurant’s signature Shoyu ramen, featuring tofu, corn, bamboo shoots, green onion, and a perfectly cooked hard-boiled egg. The broth had good depth and was served hot, though I would rank it slightly below some of the top ramen broths in the city. The Japanese curry bowl, however, was our least favourite; the curry seasoning was a tad too subtle and was overshadowed by the seasoned katsu chicken, although the rice and breaded chicken were well prepared.

Our final main, the Sukiyaki, was a Japanese hot pot cooked at our table. Dense with beef, greens, shrimp, and vegetables, it was a flavour-packed delight, perfect for sharing. The restaurant even provided complimentary Wagyu beef, flame-cooked at our table, reflecting their commitment to excellent service. To finish, we tried the tri-colored dango – Japanese dumplings on a skewer made with rice and glutinous rice flour, topped with condensed milk for a sweet finish.

Overall, Taki Ramen delivers a memorable experience with high-quality, no-nonsense Japanese cuisine and impeccable service. In this often-overlooked corner of Old Ottawa East, in the shadows of the Lees Avenue condo towers, Taki Ramen has not only enriched the local dining scene but also created a new destination for anyone seeking authentic Japanese cuisine.

With the colder months approaching, it will be especially wonderful to have a spot like this around, offering warm soups and hearty dishes that are perfect for the coming winter. For residents and visitors alike, it’s a must-try.