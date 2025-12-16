2026: Our busy Year of Community Engagement

MAINSTREETER STAFF

As 2025 draws to a close, the year in Canada will be remembered as one marked by political upheaval and challenging economic times. But here in Old Ottawa East, despite the overall uncertainty, there was much to celebrate, including The Mainstreeter‘s 40th Anniversary of publication.

And while we certainly enjoyed our anniversary party – and hope that you our readers did likewise – the year ahead affords us no time for a hangover! The Mainstreeter‘s Board has laid down an ambitious plan for your community newspaper in 2026, and we will be unveiling exciting new community initiatives for the year ahead in every one of our upcoming issues!

The Friends of The Mainstreeter

Throughout 2025, as we celebrated our 40th anniversary year, we met hundreds of our loyal readers. Many of them told us how much they enjoy and value each issue of The Mainstreeter. They welcome our coverage of the local stories that impact their lives. They enjoy opening up the paper and discovering features and community news that they need to know. They told us that The Mainstreeter is a vital part of what makes Old Ottawa East special. Some of them advised that they would like to participate in the operations of the newspaper or volunteer at some of our community events.

So, we gave the matter some thought, especially since 2026 is our Year of Community Engagement. Et voila! We’ve found a novel way for those of you who love The Mainstreeter to show your support. It’s our new supporters group – the Friends of The Mainstreeter! We’d love you to join with us this year!

Here’s what you need to know:

For starters, your support of your community newspaper is just part of what makes the Friends of The Mainstreeter such an exciting initiative! When you make a contribution to join the Friends of The Mainstreeter, you’re helping to strengthen and build Old Ottawa East in the process – because the proceeds are shared between three community stakeholder groups, not just The Mainstreeter!

First, and foremost, you’re supporting local independent journalism and helping to ensure the sustainability of The Mainstreeter so that we can continue to tell the stories that inform and entertain you as residents of Old Ottawa East.

Second, you’re supporting the growing ranks of local artists in Old Ottawa East who paint, sketch and photograph the familiar scenes of your community. Many of our talented local artists are exposing their work for the first time and gaining remuneration through The Mainstreeter‘s annual outdoor art tour “A Walk of Art,” and from the sales of our community-minded gifts.

Third, you’re supporting other important organizations of Old Ottawa East who partner with The Mainstreeter in our community engagement initiatives. For example, the Ottawa Children’s Garden, our first community collaboration partner, will receive part proceeds from every contribution to the Friends of The Mainstreeter.

But what’s in it for me?

And if that’s not reason enough to become a Friend of The Mainstreeter, how about some extra incentive? When you sign aboard, you get to select the contribution level that suits you best. Whichever level you choose, we’ll match your contribution with an instant reward of equal-valued community gifts from our online Community Shop at mainstreeter.myshopify.com.

For example, if you select the Senior Reporter support level ($50), we’ll reward you with a combination of Old Ottawa East gifts valued in excess of $50 – a new 15 ounce Rideau Canal Mainstreeter Mug (value $22.99); a copy of “Artists of Old Ottawa East – 2026/27 Community Calendar” (value $24.99) plus a snazzy new Friends of The Mainstreeter green lapel button (value $5.00). And we’ll deliver the “merch” right to your door if you live in Old Ottawa East!

And, if you want to support The Mainstreeter but you aren’t in a position to make a paid contribution, you can still become a Friend of The Mainstreeter by offering the gift of your time, energy and experience as a volunteer to help us out with the community-building initiatives we’ll be announcing during 2026.

So, we’ve made it as easy as we can to show your love for The Mainstreeter and for your community by joining our new supporters’ group. Please consider making a contribution today to help your community newspaper thrive for another 40 years!