What took so long? The wait is finally over for Canadian women’s professional soccer!

ABOVE: Pictured here are the players and coaches of Ottawa’s newest professional soccer team – Rapid FC – together with the President of the Northern Super League (NSL), Christina Litz (standing first row, centre right). The Mainstreeter caught up with the team at a recent training session as they prepared for their home opener at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, April 27th against AFC Toronto.

LORNE ABUGOV

If you want to understand how overdue the arrival of professional women’s soccer is here in Canada and in Ottawa, consider the following:

First, a recent Google search of the athlete with the most goals scored in international play in the recorded history of organized soccer reveals Christian Ronaldo of Portugal atop the leaderboard (135 goals), followed by Lionel Messi of Argentina (112 goals). But it’s only after you add to the Google search the words “including women’s soccer,” that up pops the undisputed global record holder for most goals ever scored in international play by ANY player – Christine Sinclair of Canada (190 goals).

Second, and speaking of Christine Sinclair, in her 23-year career in women’s soccer, Sinclair never played a single game of top-tier professional soccer in her homeland of Canada, having spent her entire career on first division women’s pro teams in California, Oregon and New York State.

Fact is, had it not been for her 328 games played for Canada’s women’s national team, Canadian audiences might never have seen Christine Sinclair play a single pro soccer game on Canadian soil.

But all that will change for the better this April with the arrival of Canada’s first domestic professional women’s soccer league – the Northern Super League (NSL). And even better news for local footy fans here in Ottawa, we have a horse in the six-team NSL race – Ottawa Rapid FC!

Rapid FC will sprint to life on Sunday, April 27th against visitors AFC Toronto in the first of 13 regular-season NSL home matches in the Stadium at TD Place at Lansdowne Park. Tickets for the first-ever professional women’s soccer season in the Nation’s Capital are on sale now at rapidfc.ca/tickets. The team’s logo features a stylized peregrine falcon, native to the Ottawa area and the fastest animal on the planet. Team colours are light blue with orange and black accents.

The Mainstreeter caught up with Rapid FC players, coaches and executives during one of the team’s training sessions in March. Our first impressions – this is a busy, energetic, happy and optimistic bunch, with a million different things to get done with under a month to launch.

Stephanie Spruceton, an Ottawa-based lawyer and seasoned sports management executive, joined Rapid FC as the Chief Operating Officer in September, a month after the team launched. Her 11-year tenure as Vice President of Corporate Services & General Counsel at Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) prepared her for the chaos entailed in birthing a new professional soccer team.

In a recent OSEG post, Spruceton commented: “No two days are the same, no two events are the same, and no two problems are the same. That’s what kept me juiced up over the last 11 years,” she says of her time at OSEG. “I thrive in fixing chaos. I like to take the chaos and then put it into a nice little box.”

Spruceton now has seven months under her belt at the operational helm of Rapid FC. Asked about her transition to women’s pro soccer, she replied: “It’s right up my alley, actually. I like starting with companies that are new or developing or transitioning.”

Given that soccer is a global game, and that the NSL rules permit up to eight international (non-Canadian) players on each of the six team rosters, close to 50 players from all over the world have arrived in Canada recently to take up residence for the season which stretches into October. Typically, along with their football cleats, they bring their hopes and dreams for soccer success and a sense of adventure that comes from playing the sport they love in a foreign setting.

Spruston’s work is cut out for her, as organizing a group of itinerant soccer athletes has its challenges, and its rewards. “It’s been just great, and I’ve been doing a lot,” she explains. “There are immigration issues, and getting OHIP, social insurance numbers and bank accounts for the players. Fun stuff, more for the international athletes than the others, but we have such a range of experience for the different players. You know, some of them are right out of university, while some of them have been playing globally. Everyone has such different needs.”

And the mix of players has created a tremendous on-field experience for the team through training camp. “It’s so nice to see that the veteran players are bringing the younger players along, and that’s kind of the whole point of the exercise – to bring the young Canadians along,” says Spruceton.

The team has been astute in its player and coach signings, which include decorated former Canadian Women’s National Team member Desirée Scott, a gritty midfielder, as well as a pair of talented Norwegians – forward Johanne Fridlund and defender Suzanne Haaland, both of whom signed with the team at the start of February – and well-respected Danish coach Katrine Pedersen, a three-time Danish Women’s Player of the Year.

And during interviews with the Scandinavians, Fridlund, Haaland and Pedersen were all happy to advise that they have taken up residence in Old Ottawa East for the season, anxious to see what the city has to offer, and eager to experience Canadian culture.

According to Haaland: “We want to explore Canada and see different things, maybe try to go fishing, and try to find out how to get properly immersed into the culture and get to meet real Canadians. We’ve been asking our teammates: What do we need to do to get the proper Canadian experience? But so far, the only answer we’ve gotten is go to a hockey game. So, we went to a hockey game.”

For Fridlund, joining Ottawa Rapid FC amounts to a big adventure, a long way from home and family, but an exciting opportunity that she was delighted to grab when it presented itself. “When I first talked to this team, I got such a good feeling, and after that, it was definitely my first choice. And the whole experience here has been a great feeling. It’s a long distance away from my family, which is sad, but everything else feels kind of the same like in Norway, and it’s nice having a Danish coach, too.”

For Coach Pedersen, a Danish football hall of famer with 210 caps playing for her national team over her storied career, coming to Rapid FC is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I feel privileged and humbled to be here, because it’s such a great opportunity for me. I think there’s a great foundation here, and the business case for the league is awesome. In Denmark, we’ve had a different way with our football, but we’ve been taking smaller steps, so I’ve been longing for someone to take bigger steps. And this is a huge step for women’s football, here in Canada, of course, but also in the world.”

So how does Pedersen expect Rapid FC to play this season, and what can the fans expect?

She is excited to bring her ball-control style of play to Rapid FC. “As a player, I wasn’t the creative one, I was more the glue in the centre of the pitch. What I liked as a player, was having the ball. I want to dominate with the ball. I think we have players here who can dominate with the ball, and who have great game intelligence. I think the effectiveness of being able to play through the lines is what I stand for. That is what we’ve recruited players to do. My main philosophy is trying to dominate with a ball and then creating a good environment for the players to create opportunities further up the field.

Pedersen acknowledges that the team is a start-up, “so no one can say this is how we used to do it. We have to get the players into the right habits, the workflow and the rhythm. It’s taken a bit of time, but it’s getting settled now and falling into place. I’m excited to get going and so are the players.”