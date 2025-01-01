Top chefs in L’Outaouais strut their stuff at awards

JILL WHERRETT

In late February, the kitchens of the École hôtelière de l’Outaouais transformed into a friendly battleground, as competitors vied for the first L’Outaouais en cuisine awards. The event, highlighting the culinary talent and products of the region, featured 12 local chefs who put their creative chops to the test by devising bite-size dishes especially for the competition.

As more than 150 attendees filed through the school’s kitchens, stopping at food stations to sample the offerings, the keen chefs explained their dishes while enthusiastic teams of culinary students busily assembled and served the food. A panel of four judges, chefs from Ottawa and Montreal, roamed the rooms, carefully tasting and taking notes for the Jury’s Choice Award. Members of the public also got in on the judging, casting ballots for their favourite dish at the end of the night.

On offer were nine savoury and three sweet bites featuring ingredients from local producers such as Le Coprin Mushrooms, ChocoMotive, Juniper Farms, Fromagerie Montebello, Pisciculture Kenauk and La Valle des canneberges.

The innovative and fanciful dishes included a Montebello smoked trout mousse garnished with young elderberries and green daikon on a charcoal-black squid ink tuile (Chef Simon Beaudry, Les Fougères), a pretty gnocco fritto – a crispy pillow of puffed dough – with celery root and Miel d’Anicet honey (Chef Simon Laroche, Carmeline) and a Grand Marnier-infused blini topped with perfectly cooked duck breast, fig confit and torched brie (Martin Larose, Resto Bistro Rumeur).

After sampling so many savoury bites, I could scarcely make room for the sweet items yet managed to try all three. My favourite was a maple and dune pepper crème brûlée lollipop with a band of fir-infused caramel inside and a chocolate shell sprinkled with spruce – like a truffle on a stick with a woodsy, spicy notes (Aurelien Leblond, Restaurant OmegaBon).

Along with tasting the dishes, part of the fun was meandering through the bustling kitchens, marvelling at the giant mixers and dough sheeters, watching students deftly wield knives and torches, and chatting with the chefs. It was also a treat to discover that the school runs a shop, La Boutique Gourmande, selling meat, pastries and other baked goods prepared by the students, open on Thursdays from 11 am to 5 pm during the school year.

Coming out on top with the Jury’s Choice Award was Liam Carey, head chef of The Village House in Wakefield. His creation: a croquette of smoked Le Coprin mushrooms and roasted squash topped with a confit garlic and sage aioli, served with a tiny salad of pickled squash, rutabaga and cinnamon cap mushrooms dressed with a truffle vinaigrette. With its crunchy, light exterior and earthy filling balanced with sweet roasted squash and creamy aioli, this bite was one of my favourites.

Guests cast their ballots for the Public’s Choice Award, choosing the Arctic char tartare on focaccia garnished with smoked tartar sauce, samphire tempura and trout roe, created by Marie-Ève Gingras of Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa.

Following the event, I caught up with winning chef Liam Carey as he was prepping for dinner service at The Village House. Leaving a hearty ragu simmering on the stove, we sat down in the restaurant’s cosy dining room to chat about his experience preparing for the event.

With about two weeks to create a recipe highlighting local products, he quickly opted for Le Coprin mushrooms. “You can’t get much more local than ten minutes from here…they’re literally just down the highway,” he said. “I really wanted to highlight that product… It’s the humble mushroom. It’s elegant in its own form, but to make a dish around that, instead of picking a protein to lean on, I thought was a good fun challenge.”

Each chef was paired with a team of four culinary students to help prepare their dish, another key factor for Carey as he developed his recipe. “I had to think about what’s going to be good technique-wise to show the students…there was a lot of technique that went into that little bite,” he said. “I really enjoyed the fact that it wasn’t just a culinary competition, it was to work with students.”

After coming out on top in his first culinary competition, would he do it again? “Yeah, I would. It was a lot of fun. And obviously it’s a boost of confidence when you do well in a competition like that, when you get that sort of validation from your peers. I think that’s the most invaluable part.”