TIM HUNT’S

MAIN STREET

SKETCHES

Tim Hunt explores his community outfitted with a small sketchbook, pen, and watercolour kit. In our regular feature, he shares the pages from his sketchbook and tells the stories behind his work.

The austere and ornate entrance to Immaculata High School on Echo Drive looks much like it must have when built as St Patrick’s College in 1929.

In contrast, the Main Street entrance reveals the additions and alterations made to the structure in its transition to Algonquin College (1973) and finally to ‘Mac’ (1993), when it relocated from what is now the Bronson Centre. Hidden from the street by the parking lot, buildings, and trees is a vaulted solarium entrance and charming courtyard.

From outside, giant leaves of enormous plants are visible through tinted windows. With the addition of basketball hoops and populated by picnic tables, the space is a pleasant outdoor hub for students. On evenings and weekends, it is a peaceful spot to sit and think, read, or even sketch!