OOE ARTIST FEATURE: PAUL WEBER AND HIS HARMONIOUS BAND SHARE COLOURFUL LOCAL STORIES IN FRENCH AND ENGLISH

Life-long musician Paul Weber now centres his soulful folk songs on the people and places in and around Ottawa as part of the Paul Weber Band. Although he grew up speaking English at home, he now performs in English, French, and a mix of both. Weber’s father was an anglophone from Saskatchewan and his mother, a Franco-Ontarian from the New Liskeard area. He only started learning French at age 19 when he travelled to Drummondville, Quebec and Senegal, West Africa with Canada World Youth. “I am half Franco-Ontarian and wanted to know more about that,” he said. “I started getting out to meet my bilingual family and checked with francophone friends about my colloquial French. It is my heritage, but in some ways, I’m only discovering it now!”

Weber began playing guitar at 13, writing songs at 16 and, while attending Nepean High School, playing in 12 different bands. Throughout his adulthood, he has had four or five distinctive music careers and is also an amateur videographer. He and his wife Heather moved to Old Ottawa East in 1997 where they raised their two sons. Weber was a social worker and federal public servant. He is now retired and focusing on music.

In 2018, he was visiting friends – former OOE residents Aamina Badran and Dan Currie – at their home near Almonte when he noticed a book called The Ottawa Valley’s Great Fire of 1870 written by Currie’s father Terrence. “I thought it was a cool story, so I wrote a song—the first time I ever wrote about a local subject!”

“Ode to Gerry Barber” came next. “It’s a song about my own misspent youth using fake ID to ‘get past’ legendary bouncer Gerry Barber to see bands at the Chaudière club in Aylmer.” In 2018/19 Weber played his growing collection of locally-themed songs solo. He wrote “Dans un mile carré” (In a square mile) after chatting with Jean Ouellette and Paul Crête, both life-long residents of Eastview (Vanier). Two other musicians soon joined Weber. “We did a show at the Vimy Brewing Company in February 2020 and recorded an album just before COVID. We ended up launching the album Ode to Gerry Barber at a backyard/online event.”

The Paul Weber Band now consists of Weber (guitar/harmonica/vocals); Rob Lethbridge, (upright bass); former OOE neighbour Christine Fagan (vocals/percussion); and Camille Forget (vocals/percussion). Although Weber writes most of the band’s songs, the others share the talking and singing during performances. “They all give so much time and energy and have complete buy-in. I’m lucky to be playing with this talented group of people.”

As part of the 40th anniversary of the Vanier Sugar Festival, Weber, Fagan, and Forget recently performed songs from the first album and their upcoming one at Anina’s Café in Vanier. One of the first times the band performed “Brading Beer Train” (Weber’s fantastical song about an underground ghost train belonging to Ottawa’s historic Brading Breweries), a young man approached them and said that it was the best song he’d ever heard. “The Ghost Beer Train is now the title of our next album,” Weber says.

“This project is about telling our own stories and bringing music into OOE. We like to play house concerts. Every song on the new album is its own unique true story or urban legend. ‘Les allumettières’ (The matchmakers) features the women who worked for the E.B. Eddy Company. Some are about my own experiences living in OOE – ‘Free Range Parenting,’ for example. ‘La bataille des épingles à chapeaux’ (The battle of the hat pins) was based on a piece by Citizen journalist Bruce Deachman. ‘King of Kettle Island,’ about a man who built an amusement park there, and ‘Cecil Peoli,’ about a 19-year-old pilot who landed an airplane in OOE’s historic Slattery Field, were also based on local newspaper articles.”

In 2023 Weber received the Ottawa Historical Society’s Francois Bregha Storyteller award and in 2020, L’Assemblée de la francophonie de l’Ontario (AFO) award for contributions to francophone culture by an anglophone.

The new album will come out this fall with the launch taking place at Red Bird Live in November. Stay tuned for details and watch for the release of songs in the months leading up to the launch. To listen to music by the Paul Weber Band, go to: https://www.paulweber.ca.

The Paul Weber Band with members, from left to right: Rob Lethbridge, Paul Weber, Christine Fagan, and Camille Forget cross the Chief William Commanda Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau.

Author Tanis Browning-Shelp (http://www.browning-shelp.com) pens her Maryn O’Brien Young Adult Fiction series, published by Dog-Eared Books, from her home in Old Ottawa East. Contact tanis@browning-shelp.com if you have information about artists or art events that you believe would enrich our community members’ lives.