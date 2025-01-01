Glory be! Our voices have been heard!

JOHN DANCE

In a much-anticipated development, Ottawa city staff has now recommended that the northern segment of the Alta Vista Transportation Corridor (AVTC) through Old Ottawa East should be removed from the Transportation Master Plan (TMP).

If the recommendation is approved by City Council, the large ‘People’s Park’ to the west of the Lees Avenue apartment towers will be saved, and each day thousands of additional commuting cars will not be passing through Old Ottawa East (OOE) and Sandy Hill.

The TMP infrastructure plan is scheduled to go to City Council for approval in July and there will be several consultation opportunities for residents to express their support for the plan’s AVTC recommendations. “Ideally we will have some well-informed delegations applauding the change when the time comes,” says Capital Ward Councillor Shawn Menard.

This long-sought-after good news was announced by Councillor Menard at the end of March, and it reflects intensive efforts that the Councillor, his predecessors, residents, the community association, and many others have made over the last 50 years to extinguish the threat of the four-lane freeway transiting through OOE.

Based on the recommendation, the AVTC would not cross the Rideau River or go through the People’s Park, avoiding costs estimated at more than $150 million to the city, as there would be no need to build a bridge or an expensive interchange with Highway 417 and Nicholas Street.

“I commend staff for the work they’ve done on this issue,” said Councillor Menard. “After a thorough review, after in-person meetings with the Mayor onsite, and after consulting with the hundreds of people who spoke up in favour of saving greenspace and reducing unnecessary road expansions, we will see these necessary changes to the AVTC.”



Smiles abound as Councillor Shawn Menard and community members celebrated City staff’s recommendation to cancel the plan for building the AVTC through People’s Park.



Although the northern segment is recommended for removal, the southern AVTC segment from Conroy Road at Walkley Road would remain in the plan and, in time, be built to connect to the existing central section, known as the Hospital Link. This central link would likely require a new linkage to Hurdman Station of both the Confederation LRT Line and the southeast Transitway, however, no details on this are currently available.

The recommendation is within the TMP’s capital infrastructure plan based on the Official Plan population and employment growth projections to 2046. Staff’s determination was based on detailed modelling of future travel patterns and trends, according to the City’s “key messages and frequently asked questions” in a recent TMP update.

“[The recommendation] also considers the impact of projects currently under construction, such as the Stage 2 O-Train Line extensions. Recommended transit and road projects address the City’s mobility needs and support the OP’s direction that half of all trips will be made by sustainable modes.”

The TMP update highlights the AVTC recommendation, noting, “The northern segment … is recommended for removal from the Needs-Based Network based on downstream impacts.” It goes on to say, “The southern segment (Conroy Road to Hospital Link) will be maintained in the Needs-Based Network. This project would improve connectivity, support transit, and reduce pressure on Alta Vista Drive and St. Laurent Boulevard.”

Although questions abound related to how to make People’s Park a permanent park with real facilities, Councillor Menard told The Mainstreeter, “Right now we are celebrating all the work and community engagement that has resulted in this large shift in the city – no freeway will cut through this space. It is too early to determine exactly how the space will operate, but ideally a large portion of the field becomes more official City park space. Much of it is contaminated soil (like many of our parks along the Rideau River). In the meantime, the area will function as it has for years, a well-enjoyed open space for everyone.”

“Tell your councillors and the Mayor to support this staff recommendation,” says Don Fugler, OOE community association treasurer and AVTC opponent for the last 40 years. “Another highway through Old Ottawa East makes no sense. Making that space a proper park, finally, will benefit all residents of Old Ottawa East and beyond.”