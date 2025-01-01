Classic diner breakfasts not what they used to be – they’re better!

FIL’S DINER

1209 Wellington Street West

Open 7 days/week

Google Rating: 4.3 (620 Reviews)

Sandwiched in between an Irish pub and a bowling alley, how could Fil’s Diner be anything but a winner? And it doesn’t disappoint. Fil’s has been a fixture of the Hintonburg/Westboro communities since the space was converted from a seating area for the West Park Bowling lanes. With its bright blue vinyl banquettes transecting the wide seating space, and its black and white checkered tile floor, the local eatery pleases patrons of all ages and stages of life. It’s a spot you’d want to go to grab breakfast if you just woke up on a weekend or had a day off work.

Choice on Fil’s breakfast menu is relatively spartan, dominated by several pancake offerings and breakfast sandwiches. But the standard classic breakfast of two eggs, toast, home fries, and bacon, ham or sausage, known as Fil’s Wake-Up Call, can be amped up with extras, including pancakes, French toast, bagels and English muffins. We didn’t spot any fresh fruit on the menu, and we chose not to ask – believing it would be, er, a fruitless attempt. Our Wake-Up Call clocked in at only $10.50 and was well worth the modest price. A three-egg omelet with three choices, home fries and toast was also priced right at $14.00. Based on the five diners we sampled, Fil’s was definitely mid-range in pricing, with some dishes in the $16 and up category. But because the food was tasty, nicely presented and filling, the consensus was that this diner delivered strong value for money.

Our server did a super job and seemed to be a hit with other diners in neighbouring booths, including both youngsters who enjoyed their colouring menus and crayons, and oldsters with their noses buried in their newspapers. Everything arrived hot, and waiting time was shorter than we expected, given that the place was packed.

Fil’s checked all the boxes for us, and we’d definitely return the next time we find ourselves hungry in Westboro.

The Mainstreeter Score: 85

MEADOWS DINER

455 Preston Street

Open 7 days/week

Google Rating: 4.5 (357 Reviews)

Meadows Diner, sitting on the corner of Preston and Adeline in Little Italy, is the kind of place that feels like it’s been around forever, in the best way possible. A classic lunch counter setup, it’s a cozy spot, but don’t let the size fool you. The menu is fairly sprawling in variety, packed with all the greasy spoon staples plus a few unexpected finds. Meadows has been around for decades, and the current owner has kept the tradition alive since purchasing the diner 13 years ago. You can easily tell that this place means something to the neighbourhood.

Service is quick and no-nonsense, and the coffee? Easily one of the best we’ve had at a diner – strong, hot, and bottomless. As noted, the menu stands out for its variety, with a mix of solid Mediterranean options alongside Canadian classics like smoked meat, which isn’t something you find at every old-school diner. The standard breakfast—eggs, smoked meat, and home fries, was all well-cooked and good quality, a cut above your average greasy spoon fare.

It’s not the cheapest diner around, with prices running a little higher than some of the other spots we checked out, but you’re paying for better food, solid portions, and a feel-good place that’s clearly loved by the locals. Regulars fill the seats, chatting with the staff like old friends, and there’s a warmth to the place that makes you want to stick around a little longer.

If you’re after a flashy brunch, this isn’t it. But if you want an unpretentious, family-run spot with great coffee, good food, and a neighbourhood feel, Meadows Diner is absolutely worth a visit.

The Mainstreeter Score: 84

BRAMASOLE DINER

428 Bank Street

Open 7 days/week

Google Rating: 4.2 (513 Reviews)

Bramasole Diner on Bank Street in Centretown has all the hallmarks of a classic greasy spoon, worn-out booths, a counter with spinning stools, and a kitchen that could probably use a better ventilation system. There’s a faint smoky haze in the air, the kind that clings to your clothes after you’ve left, but for some, that’s just part of the charm.

The menu is on the thinner side, sticking to diner staples with a lunch section thrown in. There’s only one omelet and one eggs Benny option, and fresh fruit is mostly non-existent, grapefruit being the lone exception. Still, what they do have is solid. The home fries are greasy but tasty, with onions mixed in for extra flavor. The sausages are the real standout, flavourful and well-cooked, while the bacon is on the thin side. The club sandwich was uninspired, but the pancake was a pleasant surprise, fluffy and well-made. Coffee was standard diner fare, nothing special, but it was bottomless and came quickly.

Prices are reasonable, though on the higher end compared to some other spots we’ve reviewed. The biggest downside? It’s cash only, and the ATM inside not only had a steep fee, but it was higher than what was advertised at the table – a frustrating surprise for anyone caught unprepared.

Despite its quirks, Bramasole Diner does what it’s supposed to—serves up greasy, no-frills comfort food with quick and friendly service. It might not be the first place you’d take someone looking for a pristine breakfast spot, but if you don’t mind a bit of grit and just want a decent diner meal, it does the trick.

The Mainstreeter Score: 81