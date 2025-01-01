We sample five of Ottawa’s top “Greasy Spoons”
Classic diner breakfasts not what they used to be – they’re better!
QUINN ABUGOV
For much of the 20th Century, a “greasy spoon” diner was considered to be on the very bottom rung of the restaurant ladder. As the name suggested, if you stepped into a “greasy spoon” back then, you were likely in a roadside trucker’s diner, eating deep-fried, greasy food, swilling B-grade coffee and paying peanuts for your meal. And you got what you paid for!
Then, something happened during the 70s and 80s, and the greasy spoon enjoyed a renaissance. Caught up in a wave of nostalgia and discovered by a new generation of patrons who enjoyed the “comfort food” and the low prices, the greasy spoon diner took on near “cult” status. And in today’s world, a good old-fashioned greasy spoon diner can be the beating heart of a vibrant community.
Ottawa boasts its fair share of much-loved greasy spoons, some of them dating back to the 1960s and 70s. While Old Ottawa East hasn’t got one, residents don’t have to travel far to find some top-flight classic breakfast spots. The Mainstreeter sampled five greasy spoons. Here’s our report:
REYNOLD’S RESTAURANT
874 Clyde Avenue North
Open 7 days/week
Google Rating: 4.5 (671 Reviews)
The moment you step in to Reynold’s Restaurant, you know you are in serious breakfast diner territory. The tiny, crowded entrance gives new meaning to “Elbows Up,” and the milling ranks of ball-capped patrons, coupled with the hum and buzz of activity in the L-shaped dining space, all signal upper echelon “greasy spoon.”
While the choice and variety of breakfast fare on the menu was middle-of-the-pack of the five diners we sampled, the price point of the food, on the other hand, was definitely top-of-the-chart from a value for money standpoint. The classic Breakfast Special, with an option of baked beans, clocked in at a wallet-pleasing $10 and a tempting two eggs with smoked meat was a bargain at $12.40. And there were 12 omelets on offer in a price range of about $9 to $12.
Our food server was more than attentive, and the breakfast plates were brought to our table groaning with food that was piping hot. No time spent under warming lights here, which confirmed our overall impression that Reynold’s has the whole “seat ‘em and feed ‘em” thing pretty well figured out. All in all, the service left us with the feeling that we had been well taken care of by the staff.
Bottom line, we agreed the food was a cut above, with a solid nod in particular to the home fries that were mildly charred just the way we like them, and the fried eggs that nailed the distinction between “over easy” and “over medium.” If Reynold’s was a members-only club, which greasy spoons most definitely are not, you would definitely want to sign up for the membership card. This one’s the real deal!
The Mainstreeter Score: 90
MELLOS COFFEE SHOP
1516 Merivale Road
Closed Sundays
Google Rating: 4.4 (184 Reviews)
Walking into Mellos Diner on Merivale Road feels like stepping into another era. The checkered floors, worn-in booths, and old-school charm make it clear; this is a classic diner through and through. No fancy gimmicks, no trendy updates, just a simple, family-run spot that’s been serving up hearty breakfasts for generations. It’s the kind of place where the coffee never stops flowing, the regulars know each other by name, and the owner is always around to say hello.
The menu is exactly what you’d expect from a place like this, no-frills, just solid diner fare. But what really stands out are the prices. At a time when a basic breakfast can easily set you back $15 or more, Mellos keeps things refreshingly affordable. A full breakfast, complete with eggs, toast, home fries, and bacon or sausage, comes in at an almost unbelievable $8.50. It’s the kind of deal that makes you do a double take.
Of course, cheap prices don’t mean much if the food isn’t up to par, but Mellos delivered, piping hot right out of the kitchen. The eggs were cooked just right, the home fries had that perfect mix of crispy edges and soft centers, and the coffee was strong and hot, exactly what you want in a diner. Service was quick and no-nonsense, and even during a busy morning rush, the staff kept things moving without making anyone feel rushed.
Mellos isn’t fancy, and it’s not trying to be. It’s a bit of a drive from Old Ottawa East, but if you’re in the mood for a classic diner experience, complete with time-warp prices and a cozy, unpretentious atmosphere – it’s well worth the trip.
The Mainstreeter Score: 86
FIL’S DINER
1209 Wellington Street West
Open 7 days/week
Google Rating: 4.3 (620 Reviews)
Sandwiched in between an Irish pub and a bowling alley, how could Fil’s Diner be anything but a winner? And it doesn’t disappoint. Fil’s has been a fixture of the Hintonburg/Westboro communities since the space was converted from a seating area for the West Park Bowling lanes. With its bright blue vinyl banquettes transecting the wide seating space, and its black and white checkered tile floor, the local eatery pleases patrons of all ages and stages of life. It’s a spot you’d want to go to grab breakfast if you just woke up on a weekend or had a day off work.
Choice on Fil’s breakfast menu is relatively spartan, dominated by several pancake offerings and breakfast sandwiches. But the standard classic breakfast of two eggs, toast, home fries, and bacon, ham or sausage, known as Fil’s Wake-Up Call, can be amped up with extras, including pancakes, French toast, bagels and English muffins. We didn’t spot any fresh fruit on the menu, and we chose not to ask – believing it would be, er, a fruitless attempt. Our Wake-Up Call clocked in at only $10.50 and was well worth the modest price. A three-egg omelet with three choices, home fries and toast was also priced right at $14.00. Based on the five diners we sampled, Fil’s was definitely mid-range in pricing, with some dishes in the $16 and up category. But because the food was tasty, nicely presented and filling, the consensus was that this diner delivered strong value for money.
Our server did a super job and seemed to be a hit with other diners in neighbouring booths, including both youngsters who enjoyed their colouring menus and crayons, and oldsters with their noses buried in their newspapers. Everything arrived hot, and waiting time was shorter than we expected, given that the place was packed.
Fil’s checked all the boxes for us, and we’d definitely return the next time we find ourselves hungry in Westboro.
The Mainstreeter Score: 85
MEADOWS DINER
455 Preston Street
Open 7 days/week
Google Rating: 4.5 (357 Reviews)
Meadows Diner, sitting on the corner of Preston and Adeline in Little Italy, is the kind of place that feels like it’s been around forever, in the best way possible. A classic lunch counter setup, it’s a cozy spot, but don’t let the size fool you. The menu is fairly sprawling in variety, packed with all the greasy spoon staples plus a few unexpected finds. Meadows has been around for decades, and the current owner has kept the tradition alive since purchasing the diner 13 years ago. You can easily tell that this place means something to the neighbourhood.
Service is quick and no-nonsense, and the coffee? Easily one of the best we’ve had at a diner – strong, hot, and bottomless. As noted, the menu stands out for its variety, with a mix of solid Mediterranean options alongside Canadian classics like smoked meat, which isn’t something you find at every old-school diner. The standard breakfast—eggs, smoked meat, and home fries, was all well-cooked and good quality, a cut above your average greasy spoon fare.
It’s not the cheapest diner around, with prices running a little higher than some of the other spots we checked out, but you’re paying for better food, solid portions, and a feel-good place that’s clearly loved by the locals. Regulars fill the seats, chatting with the staff like old friends, and there’s a warmth to the place that makes you want to stick around a little longer.
If you’re after a flashy brunch, this isn’t it. But if you want an unpretentious, family-run spot with great coffee, good food, and a neighbourhood feel, Meadows Diner is absolutely worth a visit.
The Mainstreeter Score: 84
BRAMASOLE DINER
428 Bank Street
Open 7 days/week
Google Rating: 4.2 (513 Reviews)
Bramasole Diner on Bank Street in Centretown has all the hallmarks of a classic greasy spoon, worn-out booths, a counter with spinning stools, and a kitchen that could probably use a better ventilation system. There’s a faint smoky haze in the air, the kind that clings to your clothes after you’ve left, but for some, that’s just part of the charm.
The menu is on the thinner side, sticking to diner staples with a lunch section thrown in. There’s only one omelet and one eggs Benny option, and fresh fruit is mostly non-existent, grapefruit being the lone exception. Still, what they do have is solid. The home fries are greasy but tasty, with onions mixed in for extra flavor. The sausages are the real standout, flavourful and well-cooked, while the bacon is on the thin side. The club sandwich was uninspired, but the pancake was a pleasant surprise, fluffy and well-made. Coffee was standard diner fare, nothing special, but it was bottomless and came quickly.
Prices are reasonable, though on the higher end compared to some other spots we’ve reviewed. The biggest downside? It’s cash only, and the ATM inside not only had a steep fee, but it was higher than what was advertised at the table – a frustrating surprise for anyone caught unprepared.
Despite its quirks, Bramasole Diner does what it’s supposed to—serves up greasy, no-frills comfort food with quick and friendly service. It might not be the first place you’d take someone looking for a pristine breakfast spot, but if you don’t mind a bit of grit and just want a decent diner meal, it does the trick.
The Mainstreeter Score: 81
Sidebar Article on The Mainstreeter’s Greasy Spoon scoring system:
The Mainstreeter’s judging panel of three hungry volunteer journalists rated comparable classic breakfast offerings at each diner using five distinct criteria and a five-point rating for each criterion, as follows:
- Ambiance: This category was all about the first impressions of the judges; did the diner have that special, intangible but unquestionable look, feel and smell of the classic “greasy spoon.” It’s hard to define – but you just know it when you see it – or smell it, hear it, and yes, taste it.
- Menu Options: A perfect blend of art and science. The “art” part required the judges to opine on whether the variety of choices offered up on their menu was “really good”, “pretty good”, or “not that great.” The science part was pure fact – how many menu pages of breakfast items? A one-pager got a markdown, two pages got standard marks, three pages or more – iconic!!
- Price & Value: If you have to pay $15 or more for a classic breakfast, even in these days of inflated pricing, then – by definition – your probably not in an actual greasy spoon. Of the diners we rated, all five clocked in with respectable or better classic breakfasts in the $10 to $14 range.
- Level of Service: We discovered that the best way to rate the level of service at the end of a greasy spoon breakfast is to gauge your emotions as you waddle out the door. If you are angry because the bill took forever to arrive, and was wrong to boot, or that the cutlery arrived at the table several minutes after the food, then it’s a safe bet you weren’t overjoyed by the service.
- Food Preparation & Taste: You can have all the ambiance in the world, or a friendly and personable server who “really gets it,” but that still can’t save a diner if the food just doesn’t cut it. True, it’s not easy to screw up a classic breakfast. But, as we discovered, the eggs, bacon (or sausage), toast and home fries do, in fact, taste better at some diners than others. Maybe, it’s the grease factor?